A 10 million baht Porsche Panamera caught fire while its battery was recharging in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district early Friday and the flames also damaged the owner’s luxury home.

Police and firefighters were summoned at 6.30am and arrived to find the sports car already engulfed and fire in the living room of the house.

After the blaze was extinguished, homeowner Natthawut Kritaya-ayanont estimated the damage to the living room and his home-theatre system at 6 million baht, while the car cost 10 million baht. He said his mother bought the car last September. She’d taken it out Thursday evening to do errands and returned home at 10pm.

As per her routine, she plugged in the home battery-recharging kit and went to bed. Natthawut heard an explosion at 6am, when the family was still in bed. They rushed downstairs to find the car on fire and the fire spreading.

Porsche encourages Panamera owners to frequently recharge the battery with the home kit provided because the car’s many electronic components use a lot of power.

The car was insured, Natthawut said.

- Phuket Gazette & The Nation