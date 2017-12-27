The Deputy Director General of the Marine Department, Somchai Sukkamanatkajornkul, visited Phuket’s Rassada Pier, east of Phuket Town, to ensure the safety and security measures during this tourist high season and festive season.

The team from the Marine Department together with Phuket’s Marine Office Chief, Surat Sirisaiyasat and Marine Police, visited the pier yesterday (December 26) as the pier is the main point to travel to other many islands off Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi.

“The Ministry of Transport has marked December 29, 2017 to January 3, 2018 to be very strict on checking safety. Before the days start, we have our officials checking the condition and safety of the boats as well as their equipment, the pier and boat crew. There will be a large number of people using the pier and travelling by boat during the new year season,” said the Phuket Marine Office Chief after the visit.

“Apart from checking safety measures, we also be keeping a close eye on weather forecasts to report to the boats to provide them with the most accurate information. Captain’s licenses, boat licenses and rescue equipment must all be ready, otherwise the boat won’t be allowed to leave the pier.”

However, he said, after checking the piers around Phuket, all are well prepared and the tourists are being well briefed before getting on the boats and departing for the islands.

“I would like everyone involved, including people in the area, to support the marine safety and security. We also have safety operation training with Marine Police, Royal Thai Navy and volunteers for a fully integrated network of communications.

“If there’s any emergencies, please contact 1199,” he noted.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong