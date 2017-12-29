Soi Dog will now open its door one Saturday per month, welcoming dog and cat lovers for an amazing experience around the shelter.

Cannot join the fun weekdays from 8am to 5pm? You now also have a chance to visit the foundation one Saturday per month from 9.30am to Midday with a tour that starts at 10am. Not only will you be visiting and greeting with the lovely pets, this will also give you the opportunity to have a chat with the Adoption team, should you have any questions about adopting one of the lovely animals.

The first Saturday will be January 13, 2018, which coincides with Children Day. English and Thai language speakers are available on site.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong