A group of Muslim insurgents opened fired and threw a bomb at a defence volunteer’s house in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district late on Friday night. Nobody was injured.

Police said the attack against the house of 38 year old Arthit Chankaew happened late on Friday night.

About five or six insurgents opened fire at the house with M16 assault rifles and 9mm pistols while Arthit and five family members were sleeping.

They also threw a pipe bomb at the house, but the bomb hit the branch of a mango tree and fell but did not explode.

Before the insurgents retreated, Arthit’s neighbours turned on their lights, so the gunmen fired twice at that house as well.

Troops and police checked the scene the following morning and they found 43 spent shells of M16 ammunition and 11 spent shells of 9mm ammunition.

Bomb disposal officers removed the bomb’s detonator and took it for disposal.

