More than 30 surf and water sports operators gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (March 7) calling for more beach space to conduct their businesses.

The group handed the letter to the Chief of Phuket Provincial Office, Thalerngsak Nutprahan, who will hand over the letter to Phuket’s Governor regarding their proposal.

“We asked the Governor to allow the existing operators to use the beach areas that have already been managed or in the specific zone. We offer service to beachgoers and make a living as locals. Our jobs also support the tourism industry in Phuket especially during the tourism low-season when there are strong waves and high tides,” said Decha Sittidech, a representative from the group.

“Also, the International Surfing Association (ISA) has ranked Phuket as one of the top 10 destinations for surfing and stand up paddling (SUP). The Thailand Surfing Association has arranged annual surfing competition in Phuket for 15 years already and has drawn a lot of surfers from other countries.”

“More importantly, the group of surf and water sports of each beach have monitored and rescued many swimmers from the sea, so we would like the Governor to find out about this work and consider our group to continue making a living.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong