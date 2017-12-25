At almost midnight (December 24), at Saladaeng intersection on Thepkasattri Road in Thalang, a 6-wheel bus crashed into a car, resulting in one casualty and two injured passengers.

The bus was driven by 42 year old Boonyong Linla, who police allege was driving at high speed and ignored a traffic light. He crashed into the car of the family of three, driven by 24 year old Pradit Robroo with two passengers, 18 year old Kanlaya Mianbut and one year old Kornkamon Robroo.

All three were sent to Thalang Hospital, but one year old Kornkamon later died at the hospital. Police continue to investigate the incident and are questioning the 42 year old bus driver.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong