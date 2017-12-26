PHOTO: Bishal Tamrakar

This morning (December 26), about 50 helmets were given away to children on motorcycles passing by the Mueang Phuket District Office intersection (in front of Merlin Hotel) following a policy to encourage better road safety awareness by deputy commander of Phuket traffic police, Pol Lt Col Teerawat Liamsuwan.

“We want to create better awareness among riders with children because we often find children riding bicycles and motorbikes without helmets. The helmets given away this morning are small ones for children from kindergarten to primary ages. Tomorrow, we will also give some away again and will continue during this festive season,” Inspector of Phuket Traffic Police, Pol Lt Col Watchara Puakchan told Phuket Gazette.

The helmets sponsored by Boonrod Trading and will be handed out around the main intersections around Phuket town.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong