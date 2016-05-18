PHUKET: Located in the lush green surroundings of the Flying Hanuman eco-adventure park in Wichit, Wanon restaurant offers a truly unique and authentic local dining experience.

Head chef Kittipong Jaramorn Burapong graduated from the Culinary Arts Institute in New York. He has extensive experience with Thai, Italian and Mexican cuisine, having lived and worked in the US for 20 years.

“Our menu is targeted towards both locals and foreigners. You may find some of these dishes elsewhere, but I am proud to say that we serve authentic Phuket food, which stands apart from the rest, and source the freshest ingredients of the highest quality,” said Mr Kittipong.

Signature items on the menu include soft shell crab meat with curry and vermicelli noodles, squid ink spaghetti created with edible ink, mackerel soup and spicy sweet and sour soup, among plenty of other flavorful and interesting choices.

“For some items, we have to source the ingredients from other provinces, such as fresh raspberries, strawberries and honey from Chiang Mai, because the flavor is completely different,” said Chef Kittipong.

One of the most popular dessert items is mango coulis – a light and fluffy mango puree – beautifully presented in a mason jar and served with fresh cream. There’s also guava, passion fruit, raspberry, strawberry and chocolate desserts to choose from.

The restaurant has a relaxed, family-friendly vibe and can accommodate up to a 100 people. However, a separate dining area can easily hold up to 500 people for parties and special occasions.

“We also create especially designed menus for private functions and events,” said Chef Kittipong.

Relax after an adrenaline pumping experience at the Flying Hanuman eco-adventure park, or just enjoy the unique food and tranquil environment with your friends and loved ones.

— Sahar Aftab Paliwala