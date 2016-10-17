PHUKET: Located 10 minutes from Chalong Circle along the road to Kata-Karon, Mom Tri’s Wok Pagoda fuses gourmet Western and traditional Thai dishes together over an open-air pavilion.

Nestled in the steep slopes of Phuket’s mountainous East-West divide, Wok Pagoda’s vantage captures a nearly 180-degree view of Chalong Bay, Phi Phi island and the carpet of lush terrain rising into Phuket Hill. In short, the view alone is worth the visit.

Wok Pagoda’s fusion-focused fare is the new-born sister to the established Mom Tri’s Kitchen, just a jaunt away in Kata.

Its opening in December, just in time for high season, will allow patrons to sample the wok-served gourmet fusion of Thai, Asian and Western recipes that are uniquely crafted by head chef Tummanoon Punchun, and creatively presented by his prompt and courteous staff.

Mr Tummanoon’s reputation as a premier chef in Thailand brings with it a focus on the charcoal grill at the heart of Wok Pagoda’s state-of-the-art kitchen. Fresh, locally-sourced ingredients fill a menu designed to give the classics a twist.

From stir-fried beef tenderloin in a red reduction sauce with crackles of black pepper and Thai heat, to a basted and braised sweet-yet-savory pork chop, Western clientele will feel right at home while easing into their Southeast Asian taste buds.

House favorites include baked sea-scallops served in the shell and topped with garlic and Parmesan; a wafer tower layered with rich and locally-sourced crab meat and garnished with basil and pesto dashes; and a similarly tiered eggplant salad with shrimp and curdled chicken. Every dish is served in an elegantly styled wok.

The Japanese-inspired bar is perfect for those who want to enjoy yakitori tapas, or just cocktails and conversation while enjoying the scenic view.

In Wok Pagoda, Mom Tri has delivered a classic gourmet restaurant with a twist and flare fitting for Phuket.