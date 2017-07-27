PHUKET: The Phuket Gazette has been a rock and a large part of documenting the island’s news and culture for many years.

I have been an avid reader since the day I arrived in Phuket 13 years ago. I am so honored to have finally been a tiny part of it as it takes it’s final bow. So many of the greatest local characters have graced its pages.

I am proud to have been able to share a few of my travels and photos with those who have happened upon my feature here. I wish all those involved with the Gazette great things in the future, and a very special thanks to John Magee, who has helmed this great paper with such passion from the very beginning, for giving me the chance to contribute in the smallest way.

I will continue to share my photos and musings with those who are interested, and I have some very big things lined up for the future; for details about where to find them please head here and give it a like for more information.

I thought it fitting to share this last sunset that I thought was a very special one as I watched it sink over Inle Lake in Central Myanmar.

Good luck to you all and see you around.

Inle Lake Sunset

Central Myanmar

April, 2017

Sony a7Rii

Aaron Hooper is a freelance photographer long known for his other identity as the Chef/Owner of Joe’s Downstairs Restaurant in Phuket. He is now refocused on his passions for writing, photography and travel. You can see more of his portfolio here.

— Aaron Hooper