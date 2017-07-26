PHUKET: Two of the accused in a ‘magic’ amulet fraud case presented themselves for questioning at Phuket Provincial Police Station, but denied all charges and are currently out on bail of 1 million baht each.

Last week, more than 20 people filed a complaint at Chalong Police Station against Sumalee Lertwilai, claiming that she and her accomplices had cheated them into investing more than 100 million baht in religious amulets via a Facebook page called ‘Pumpuy Apple Shop’ (story here).

The group claimed that Ms Sumalee led them to believe the amulets were made of special wood imported from Myanmar worth hundreds of thousands of baht and were ‘infused with magic’ by famous magicians. They said she also claimed that those who used them would become “rich”.

Col Vitoon Kongsutjai of Phuket Provincial Police then called the suspects in on charges of public fraud and computer crimes.

“Ms Sumalee and one of her team members showed up at the police station following our call. They denied all charges and have agreed to pay bail and continue the case in court,” said Col Vitoon.

“We will submit evidence and further supporting documents to the court soon and are confident that justice will be served in the case,” he added.

— Winai Sarot