SAMUI: Locals in Samui have lodged complaints about overcrowding at Samui Hospital leading to makeshift arrangements to accommodate patients in the hospital’s hallways.

Patients and their families say that the hallway is hot, uncomfortable and mosquito ridden.

“Currently, we only have 133 beds, but about 160 patients to cater to,” said Samui Hospital Director Dr Theerasak Virtanon.

“Additionally, we have locals and foreigners from Koh Phangan coming to Samui for treatment.”

Dr Theerasak added that the hospital had been raising funds to build another emergency ward.

“The building is compete, but we are finalizing some details before it becomes functional. Once that is done, we are sure the situation will improve,” said Dr Theerasak.

— Suchat Hankij