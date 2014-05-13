PHUKET: Police in Nakhon Ratchasima, the gateway province to Isarn known as “Korat”, are investigating a report about a known sex addict who allegedly raped his neighbor’s dog, named Dodo.

The incident was brought to light when Attapon Srisopha, the 36-year-old village headman in Tambon Nong Ya Khao, escorted Anuwat Saithong and his three-year-old female Golden Retriever to Sikhio Police Station to file a complaint on March 15.

The nature of the complaint: that a “Mr Cherd”, 50, had raped the dog.

“My daughter always took Dodo for walks through our neighborhood,” Mr Anuwat said.

“Mr Cherd, a neighbor of mine who is well known in the area as a sex addict, called my daughter to come into his house. She refused and ran home.”

But Dodo did not follow the girl.

“Mr Cherd took Dodo into his house, and we heard howls that made me think he was beating or trying to kill her,” Mr Anuwat said.

“I called the headman to help me save my dog. Then the worst thing happened: right in front of me, I saw Mr Cherd having sex with Dodo.”

Interrupted, Mr Cherd suddenly pulled up his trousers and ran off.

“Doctors confirmed that the fluid we found on Dodo’s body was sperm,” Mr Anuwat said.

Mr Cherd was called in for questioning and denied the complaint, said Maj Thanadol Sriwanchai of the Sikhio Police.

“The case is now under investigation and we are waiting to question the dog owner further.”

If Mr Cherd is tried and convicted of having sex with the dog, the maximum sentence is a 1,000-baht fine, up to one year in prison, or both.

“Thailand has no laws specifically prohibiting such acts,” explained Maj Thanadol.

“The most we can charge him with is inflicting harm on an animal.”

— Sanook / Daily News