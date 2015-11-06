PHUKET: We all have burdens to bear, but rarely can they be so accurately measured in weight as the 109 amulets that a Samut Prakarn man wears around his neck every day.

It is with these more than three kilograms of amulets that 46-year-old Damrong Jeerayuchaiwattana pays his respects to a monk named Luang Phor Khun, reports Sanook.com.

Mr Damrong’s feverish praise of the monk comes from a life-saving miracle nearly 20 years ago. It was after receiving an amulet from Luang Phor Khun that he survived a horrendous motorbike accident – something that seemed impossible to survive, he explained.

The man now has about 300 Luang Phor Khun amulets. However, even for him, it is impossible to wear all of them, so he chooses 109 each day to wear.

Mr Damrong isn’t phased by the critics who say he wears too many. For him, he is paying the maximum respect to Luang Phor Khun.

— Kongleaphy Keam