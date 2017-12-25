An 18 year old, who allegedly shot a 17 year old couple on December 23, killing the girl, has been arrested along with 33 other people who illegally posses guns and bullets plus another 20 people involved in drug-related cases. This follows a police crime crackdown measures during Christmas and New Year period. The arrests were made between December 22 to 24.

At a press conference today (December 25) chaired by Phuket Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Teerapol Thipcharoen, 33 cases of illegal guns and bullets possession were revealed, including the 18 year old alleged shooter in Thalang.

He confessed that he had a personal conflict with Rohmat Tumwong. H]Police claim that the 18 year old and his friend used his father’s gun to attack the couple on the night of December 22, resulting in one injury and one casualty. His friend has already fled the island. The 18 year old has been charged for illegal gun and bullet possession and attempted murder.

Among the 33 people who were in illegal possession of guns and bullets, police found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, two .38 mm Thai Pradit pistol, a 9mm Thai Pradit pistol, a shotgun, a .22mm rifle plus 50 bullets in varying sizes.

Meanwhile, there were also 20 cases of drugs in the weekend crackdown including 4.37 grams of methamphetamine, 32 amphetamine pills, 9.25 grams of marijuana, 900 grams of Psilocybe mushroom, 14.4 kilograms of Kratom leaves and one litre of Kratom water.

One illegal Myanmar immigrant has been arrested as well.

