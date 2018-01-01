After four days, the official death toll for the ‘Seven Dangerous Days’ reporting period is 239 with 2,500 injuries. The statistics are compiled by the Road Safety Centre.

On Sunday, new year’s eve, 65 people were killed and 714 were injured in 678 separate traffic incidents.

Drink driving remains the scourge of Thailand’s roads causing most of fatal accidents. This is followed by speeding.

- Tanutam Thawan