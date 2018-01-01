After four days, the official death toll for the ‘Seven Dangerous Days’ reporting period is 239 with 2,500 injuries. The statistics are compiled by the Road Safety Centre.
On Sunday, new year’s eve, 65 people were killed and 714 were injured in 678 separate traffic incidents.
Drink driving remains the scourge of Thailand’s roads causing most of fatal accidents. This is followed by speeding.
- Tanutam Thawan
Unbelievable. 60 die a day and all thats done is helmet tax and a few road blocks to trap tourists. Its the speeding and the fact that most mini vans, tuk tuks are too fast and aggressive. They have no thought for anyone else on the roads. The big bus and lorry are driven by monkeys that cant drive and they are not maintained. Ok the motorbike are the drunk drivers. Young Thai with no helmets drinking, speeding while smoking, no lights and no mirrors and on the phone. In Patong alone you can catch 1,000 per day like this. But no. Still there everyday.