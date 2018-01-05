Nearly a hundred Phuket police arrested 6 alleged drug dealers on Naka Island after receiving reports from locals that they were selling drugs to tourists and threatening people by posting pictures of weapons on social media.

A barrage of 95 Phuket police, bringing together Thalang Police, Muang Phuket Police, Kathu Police, Thachatchai Police and Cherngtalay Police arrested 3 drug dealers.

They included 33 year old Sarawut Tiranan with 14 amphetamine pills, 28 year old Piya Salika, 18 year old Worawut Weladee, 19 year old Sittichai Nangkul with 80 grams of Kratom leaves, a Thai Pradit gun, 9 bullets of 9 mm and a bullet magazine for 9 mm bullet, 26 year old Teerayut Thothip and 16 year old Romuelah Hawae with one Kratom tree at about 200 grams, 18 bottles of Kratom water at 750 ml per bottle and 3 bottles of coughing syrup.

The group was reported by local people on Naka Island for selling drugs to tourists and juveniles in the area and also for acting like mafia by taking pictures with knifes and guns and posting them on Facebook.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong