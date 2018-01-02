Phuket’s Governor, Norapat Plodthong, along a team from the Provincial offices, visited Rassada Pier this morning (January 2), to encourage the staff and promising to upgrade the security and services at the pier.

Rassada Pier is one of the most important piers in Phuket, apart from Chalong Pier and Ao Po Pier, and welcomes more than a thousand passengers per day during the festive season.

“During the visit, we discovered that the pier has grown a lot. The place is more beautiful, cleaner and safer than in the past. Staff have started data collection, profiling passenger traffic with cameras to take pictures of each of the passengers. This helps provide better security for the people travelling through the pier. Soon, they will also have wristband for passengers which is another security and safety measure. In the near future.

“I was told that the pier will soon have a separate departure and arrival zone with separate resting and food areas,” said the Governor.

“The Marine Office has also been supported by Royal Thai Navy Area 3 with 2 helicopters and another helicopter from a private hospital which will be very helpful for emergency cases,” the Governor noted.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong