A Chinese national illegal tour guide, 35 year old Yuanhua Li, has been arrested by a provincial office team sent by the Governor, Norapat Plodthong, yesterday morning (December 24) at Ao Po Pier in Paklok, about 500 metres south of Ao Po Grand Marina.
Officials are being asked to crackdown on illegal tourist guides following two days of protests last week by local tourist guides complaining about illegal guides taking their jobs. The protests were held at Promthep Cape where hundreds of Chinese tour buses head for the sunset each night.
- Kritsada Mueanhawong