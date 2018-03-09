The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation says that summer storms have damaged 1,293 houses in 24 Thai provinces. And one person has been killed as a result of the storms, primarily in the north-east and central provinces.

The storms have hit the 24 provinces between March 5-8.

The director-general, Chayapol Thitisakdi, says summer storms have hit 189 villages in 57 districts of 24 provinces in the North, North-east, Central and as far south as Chumpon.

According to Thai PBS, one villager was killed by a lightning strike in Chacheongsao, directly to the east of Bangkok.

Mr Chayapol says the department is coordinating with local authorities to distribute primary aid and assistance to affected people.

- Tanutam Thawan