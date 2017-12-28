Phuket takes its turn to launch a road and marine accident prevention campaign for the new year season yesterday (December 27).

At Provincial Hall Phuket’s Governor Norapat Plodthong hosted the launch of the campaign and led a parade that gathered officials from several Provincial departments, together with local foundations and volunteers.

“New Year is the festive time when people travel or head back to their hometown, making the traffic more congested and raising the risk of more accidents. From the statistics, the accidents are mainly caused by drunk driving, exceeding speed limit, improper condition of the vehicle, overtaking dangerously and exhaustion from driving.

The three vehicle categories that have the highest accident numbers are motorcycles, pickup trucks then sedans. We expect to reduce the amount of accidents from last year and would like all departments as well as people to help strengthen the traffic law enforcement,” said the Governor.

The Governor mentioned the 10 key laws to follow during the holiday period:

1. Do not exceeding speed limit

2. Do not drive / ride against the flow of traffic (ghost riders)

3. Obey all traffic signs

4. Fasten seat belt in the front and rear seats

5. Always take your driving license with you

6. Do not overtake at risky spots

7. Do not drink and drive

8. Always wear your motorbike helmet

9. Check the condition of your vehicle

10. Do not use mobile phone while driving

“There will be 4 countdown spots in the 3 districts: In Muang Phuket District, there are at Saphan Hin Cape, Karon Beach and Nai Harn Beach. For Kathu District, Patong Beach. In Thalang District, there will be a Buddhist religious ceremony overnight of prayers at Wat Tha Rua.

“The two types of activity – celebrating and driving on the roads – require an integrated approach from all departments to create adequate security and safety for revellers as there will be a large number of people participating.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong