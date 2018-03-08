The first banknotes bearing a portrait of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn will be issued on April 6, Chakri Day.
The Bank of Thailand announced on Thursday that, in accordance with permission granted by the palace, it would release banknotes bearing an image of King Rama X that day in the denominations of 20, 50 and 100 baht
500 baht and 1,000 baht notes with his portrait will enter circulation on July 28, His Majesty’s birthday.
Older banknotes will remain legal tender.
- Phuket Gazette & The Nation