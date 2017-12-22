A speedboat belonging to a Swedish man, that was tied up in the bay at Koh Lanta, went missing after strong north easterly winds on Wednesday night.

The 9 metre speedboat named ‘Baghera’ was reported missing. A team of Marine Security Unit of Royal Thai Navy, Koh Lanta Noi, headed out on Thursday morning in search for the missing vessel.

The retrieval mission received a report from a fishing boat network yesterday afternoon (December 21) that the boat was floating in the sea about 10 miles from Haa Island. The team rescued the boat and returned it safely to the bay.

Boat and man re-united.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong