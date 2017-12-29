Phuket traffic police have announced roads closure and new adjustments around the Phuket Old Town area for the 2018 countdown event on December 30 – 31, from 4 pm – midnight which includes:

At Thepkasattri / Tungka intersection, buses and lorries are not allowed. Alternative route is Damrong Road.

At Thepkasattri / Dibuk intersection, the road will be closed down and no vehicle is allowed to pass to Phuket old town area via this route. Alternative way to go to Phuket old town is Dibuk Road which will be opened as a one-way road.

Montri / Dibuk intersection, no vehicle is allowed to get to Dibuk Road from this way. There will be a one-way lane from Thepkasattri Road to Montri Road.

At Phang Nga / Tilok Utit 2 intersection, the road heading to Montri / Phang Nga intersection will be closed down (except people who drive into Royal Phuket City Hotel). It will be a one-way road from Montri / Phang Nga intersection to Tilok Utit 2 intersection and the route towards Phuket / Phang Nga intersection will possibly be closed down temporarily as well.

At the Clock Tower Circle, the route towards Montri Road will be closed down.

At Yaowarat / Phang Nga intersection, the route towards Phang Nga Road will be closed down.

At Rassada / Takuapa intersection, the roads will be closed down. No vehicle from Rassada Road is allowed to turn right to Takuapa Road.

If you’re heading through Phuket Town on Saturday or Sunday night, or plan to see in the new year in Phuket Town, studying the new routes and closures, and planning ahead is highly recommended.

Here’s a map to totally confuse you!

- Kritsada Mueanhawong