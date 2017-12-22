Two illegal Thai tour guides have been arrested following a protest lasting two days from other local Thai tour guides crying foul over illegal Chinese guides taking their jobs.

Yesterday (December 21) at 5 pm police visited the popular tourist spot following the local tour guide protest at Promthep Cape.

Phuket’s Governor ordered a team to conduct a random check for illegal guides by setting a temporary checkpoint on the side of Sutat Road in Ratsada towards Koh Siray and found 2 people who worked as tour guides without registered license, including 22 year old Thawatchai Saelee and 30 year old Pee Saengmuang. Both were sent to Phuket Police Station.

The company that hires the two men will also be prosecuted for breaking the law according to the Tourism Business and Guide Act.

The Governor also order the team to continue with random checks for more illegal tour guides.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong