Blood group A is urgently required at Vachira Hospital.

People who are able to donate blood, you are requested to go to the Blood Bank, located on the 4th floor of the out-patient building at Vachira Hospital.

For more information, call 07 636 1234.

The department opens from 8.30am – 8pm on weekdays and from 8.30am – 3pm during weekends.

- Tim Newton