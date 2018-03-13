A yacht was found sunk at Railay Bay, Ao Nang, Krabi yesterday (Monday). The cause is believed to be a leak while left at anchor. No reports of anyone injured or missing.

The Chief of Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Worapot Lomli, received a report about the incident and ordered officers to head to the sunken yacht to investigate. The yacht has completely sunk in around 5 metres of water. Only the mast and the two top levels of spreaders can still be seen sticking out of the Railay Bay waters, about 1 kilometre offshore.

The yacht belongs to a local business. The National Park Officers have already put buoys around it to warn the other boats. The owner of the boat has also been contacted to remove the wreck from waters off the beach as it’s causing a navigation hazard.

The yacht was anchored on Sunday evening (March 11) when the owner headed ashore.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong